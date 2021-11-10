A nice afternoon and evening before rain returns tomorrow

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off cloudy and then transitioning into sunny skies. High of 63.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine through the day. High of 68. Rain showers will start around dinnertime and last into early Friday morning. Breezy with winds gusts up to 22mph.

Friday: Showers will taper off very early in the morning before most people are awake. Clear skies to start the day and then cloud moving in through the evening. High of 56. Winds out of the SW at 7-14mph.

Saturday: A mix of rain/snow is possible for the morning . Mostly cloudy with a much cooler high of 44.

Sunday: Scattered mix is possible with mostly cloudy skies. High of 42.

Monday: High of 42 with a few flurries and partly sunny conditions.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler