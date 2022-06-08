(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off the day with lots of sunshine across the region and from there we will start to see a few clouds popping into the forecast. This evening some rain showers will start to move in and those will primarily be pretty late when they move in. Main concerns with the storms are high winds and some heavy rain. High of 79 degrees.

Thursday: A few spotty showers are possible through the day with partly cloudy skies. High of 72.

Friday: Most of the day with be dry with some sunshine to start off the day. We will have clouds moving in and then seeing some rain that evening. High of 75.

Saturday: Some showers, mainly in the morning and then mostly cloudy skies. High of 72.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 78.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.

