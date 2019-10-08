A nice stretch of weather

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 48-50
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a liitle warmer, Highs 70-72.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers developing, Highs 65-69.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-64.
TUESDAY: More clouds then some showers, Highs near 60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker