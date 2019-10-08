A nice stretch of weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 48-50

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a liitle warmer, Highs 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers developing, Highs 65-69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-64.

TUESDAY: More clouds then some showers, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

