A nice way to start the workweek, average temperatures

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: A comfortable next few days as high pressures dominates the Upper Ohio Valley. We will be right around average temperatures for this time of year. The stickiness is taking a back, seat so get out and enjoy your Monday! Small chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle. Highs around 82-84.

TUESDAY: Again, another comfortable day to get outdoors and enjoy. Highs around 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies but the temperatures start to inch towards the 90 degree mark. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: The heat returns as does the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 91-93.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity stick around increasing the chance of those summertime afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: A better chance for rain showers in the morning but the threat will linger on into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be above average by 5-10 degrees. Highs around 91-93

SUNDAY: The heat linger on, even if we do not want it to. Highs between 89-91.

