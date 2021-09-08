A passing cold front provides rain showers for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Our next prominent weather maker will roll through the Ohio Valley today as a surface cold front will reinforce cool and dry air into the region for the latter half of the work-week. Rain showers will also accompany the system and be off/on in nature. As of this morning, cloudy skies are around and we are not as cool/crisp to start the day. We have temps out the door in the 60s for most. We will not warm up much today, due to the cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our afternoon high. The best timeframe for rain showers to develop will be from the late morning hours into the early afternoon. Rain totals will amount to around a quarter inch. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. We will see improvements in sky coverage later this evening as high pressure builds back in. That will allow for fog to develop overnight with rather calm winds. Overnight low temps will bottom out in the mid 50s to start your Thursday. All and all, a rather grey and dull day for the region.

THURSDAY: As we near the end of a new week, we will get back to weather everyone likes, sunshine. Partly cloudy skies will return, but a stay shower is possible with a weak upper level disturbance moving through. Best timeframe for a stray shower will be in the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain due to the scattered nature of the showers. Temps will be in the mid 70s and likely stay that way until the weekend.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the end of the week. We will be back to a stagnant weather pattern (which is good) with sunshine and blue skies associated with strong high pressure around. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for our high and muggy levels will remain comfortable. Friday night football should have another pleasant evening with no weather variable impacting the event.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. No threat for rain at all this weekend as of now. Temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the upper 70s if not near 80 degrees. Muggy levels could start to feel slightly sticky. It will be good grilling weather for the valley.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures back in the upper 70s if not low 80s.

TUESDAY: A change in weather pattern is possible with some spotty showers possibly returning to the area. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for the high with a mixture of sun and clouds.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey