A positive start to the weekend

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Some dense fog to kickoff your Friday, especially in areas that received rainfall yesterday evening and overnight. Today will start mostly cloudy and gray skies but will thin out to broken clouds this afternoon. A stray shower is also possible after lunchtime. Today is a good precursor for what is to come for this weekend. Enjoy your time outdoors today. Stickiness will subside some. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: Enjoy the abundant blue skies and sunshine as the last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny. High temperatures return and the mugginess will be back. It will be a good weekend to jump in a pool to cool off. Highs around 87-89.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to round off what is shaping up to be a stellar weekend to relax. Cooperative weather for once. Highs around 90-92.

MONDAY: The next work-week remains hot and humid, with a chance of the pesky afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High around 86-88.

TUESDAY: There is a chance for a remnant shower lingering into the early morning hours but it will be mostly cloudy skies. Chance for afternoon showers and storms as well. Highs around 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 84-86.

THURSDAY: Cooler temperatures at the moment. I am sure things will change once this gets revisited on Monday. Highs temperatures around 82-84.

