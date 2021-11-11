A quick rain this evening turns to sunshine tomorrow afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was not the worst of days across the Ohio Valley. In fact, it was yet another warm and more, so spring feeling compared to a cool and crisp fall day. Speaking of warm, we are nearing the record high for Nov 11th at the Wheeling Ohio Co Apt with max temps today near the lower 70s. Clouds were dominate for most of the day, even though there were a few instances of some blue skies. We have stayed dry for the entirety of the month, except for this evening when all that changes. A surface cold front is on its way through and that will provide widespread rain across the region for a brief period of time tonight and into early Friday morning. Rain totals will amount to less than a half inch. Winds will also stay a bit noticeable and blow from the south southwest around 10 mph. Seasonable temps are expected for your Friday.

FRIDAY: Clouds will dominate the AM hours, then weather conditions will vastly improve where rays of sun are possible in the afternoon. All of the rain will wrap up early Friday morning with maybe a few stray sprinkles by the AM commute. Colder air will rush in, only allowing temps towards the mid 50s, which is actually on par for average. Winds will also likely be a bit breezy and blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 likely. It will be back to cold overnight hours as well as a chilly weekend.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely dominant the skies for the next few days. We could see some scattered showers across the region as well. There could be a few snow flurries fall in the area early Saturday morning, later mixing in some rain showers. Bundle up if you head outdoors bundle up, if anything curl up under a blanket and stay in. We will put the high only in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Another chance for snow flurries return late Sat night into early Sunday morning. Not everyone will see snow and there is no threat for anything measurable. High temps will be chilly, only maxing out in the lower 40s once again. Clouds will also stick around across the region.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain and snow flurries early Monday morning. High temps only in the mid to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather. We could mix in a few rays of sun with that cooler air around. High temps hover in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending in a positive way with temps as our daytime high will be nearing the mid 50s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy ahead of our next possible weather maker.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds as we push forward through the week. We could see some scattered showers returning thanks to an incoming cold front. High temperatures for now will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey