A quiet AM will turn soggy by late afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: The next weather maker will bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. The AM hours will showcase partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and it will be a fair start to the day. Conditions will start to change as we head later in the afternoon hours as the low-pressure systems swings into the Ohio Valley. Showers will be spotty in nature but at some point, everyone will get in on some rain activity. There could be some embedded thunderstorms with the rain showers. Shower activity is likely to continue Thursday night and continue through the day Friday. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s once again and that is very warm for this time of year. Winds will also start to pick up and blow from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will linger on into the end of the work week, starting off in the early morning hours. Shower activity should ease by lunchtime but expect another round of showers later in the afternoon that could include a rumble of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds could stay a bit more breezy for the day as well.

SATURDAY: The weekend has the chance of seeing spotty shower activity in the Ohio Valley. Spotty showers are likely in the afternoon on Saturday and when it is not raining, expect to see cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: The latter half of the weekend looks the same as Saturday, except a bit colder with high temperatures in the mid 60s. The chance for rain showers to develop will be in the afternoon hours and they will be spotty in nature.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and some sun return as we head into the next work week. Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees for our high.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooling off closer to near seasonable levels. High temps will be in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and we will return to normal after almost a week plus of well above average temps. Expected highs will be in the low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey