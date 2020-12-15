A quiet day in the weather department for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Today will be very quiet compared to what we will be seeing tomorrow. We will start the day with partly cloudy skies will clouds look to build in this morning. There could be some glimmers of sun behind the clouds as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s and there will not be much of a wind chill today. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5mph. It will be a cold on in the Ohio Valley, feeling more like winter.

WEDNESDAY: A complex low pressure system is expected to sweep through the region on Wednesday. Snow/wintry mix looks to start right around lunchtime. Most models are suggesting we transition into all snow by the time the evening commute rolls around. There could be some periods of heavy snow rates in throughout the Ohio Valley. Estimates of 1-3 inches of snow are possible with higher snow totals as we head out east and in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: There could be a remnant snow shower or wintry mix that carries over into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s and we will stay cloudy.

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Weather wise, we look to clear out some with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: We could see some late afternoon/early evening rain showers as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s.

SUNDAY: As we head into the early hours of Sunday, there could be some wintry mix to begin the day but should end by lunch. Cloudy and seasonable weather is expected with temperatures in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey