A quiet spell of weather for tomorrow

TONIGHT: Talk about an impactful winter system. Thank you to everyone who was able to send in snow totals and pictures. It truly was a winter wonderland this morning. One thing we also dealt with was blowing snow at times due to breezy winds. Gusts over 30 mph have been reported at the airport. It was probably best to have stayed inside today and do some cleaning instead of being outdoors or driving. The high temperature for today was right around 30 degrees. A few snow flurries could linger on into the evening or overnight hours from the lake. Low temperatures dip down into the mid to low 20s. Winds will likely stay breezy as well.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. A nice calm weather day for the Ohio Valley after this week’s storm. Temperatures stay in the mid to low 30s for the high. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will see rising temps through the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. The winter streak of cloudy skies will likely continue. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s if not low 40s with a chance of afternoon showers. There could be a few pockets of mixed precip during the evening. It will likely be a cold rain. Thursday morning will see temperatures back in the mid-teens. This is when we will see arctic air!

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s with a blast of arctic air for the valley. Overnight lows into Friday morning could dip into the single digits. Feels like temperatures could be below 0.

FRIDAY: There is a chance we welcome in the sunshine for Friday, however much colder air will be in place. Temps will max out in the lower 20s. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be back in the single digits. Feels like temps could be below zero once again.

SATURDAY: Staying cold and cloudy for most of the day with a chance for a few snow flurries. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy again with a greater chance of snow flurries possible in the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid 20s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey