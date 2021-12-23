A rainy and grey holiday is likely for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Let’s get the elephant out of the room right now. We will not have a white Christmas. Point blank, it will be mild and rain for the holidays. As for your Christmas Eve Eve, we had sunshine and blue skies early in the day but the clouds started to build in as we transitioned into the afternoon hours. It was a seasonably cool day for the Ohio Valley as temperatures maxed out right around 40 degrees. The cloud cover will keep us slightly warmer than average as we head into the overnight hours. Temps will drop down into the mid to upper 30s with a slightly noticeable wind overnight. Blowing from the southwest around 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Christmas Eve has arrived! The odds are not in our favor with the current forecast for that white holiday as mentioned above. A developing weather system will roll through, ushering in warmer than average air into the valley. High temps will be in the low 50s. This warm air will allow precip to fall as rain for the evening hours. Winds will also start to become breezy late in the day with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas to EVERYONE across the Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, keep an umbrella with you if you plan to travel to grandma’s house. A lingering rain shower is possible throughout the morning and once again into the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy and temps will be mild, as we max out thermometers in the upper 50s! These temps are nothing record breaking, that was set back in the 30s of 67 degrees. That will end our chances for a white Christmas. It may have been easier to have snow than rain because it will not look as pretty!

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with seasonably cold air in place. High temps will be back in the mid to upper 40s. We could see a stray shower early in the day, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY: Another weather system will bring widespread rain showers into the next work week with unseasonably warm air sticking around. High temps will be back in the 50s for the last few days of the year.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain showers in the morning and afternoon. High temps in the mid 50s are expected.

WEDNESDAY: Staying grey and cloudy as we approach the end of the year. Temperatures remain very mild for the end of December, as we max out thermometers in the lower 50s with scattered showers around.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild as we near the end of 2021. Temperatures will max out in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey