Cooler air and drier conditions are coming to West Virginia and Ohio

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain showers with a few storms are the story for the day. We are starting off with rain showers and will get a break this morning. Then more showers will start to move in around lunchtime and pick up again in the afternoon with a few storms possible. All the rain should wrap up before sunset. Much cooler today with a high of 72 degrees.

Friday: A gorgeous way to end the work week! Mostly clear skies, low humidity, and a nice high of 73 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 74 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 78.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers, mainly in the second half of the day. High of 80.

Tuesday: Grey with a chance for showers. High of 78.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler