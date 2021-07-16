A rainy start to the weekend

Friday: Thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening have us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Main concerns will be high winds and heavy rain which could result in some flooding. Otherwise, clouds will build through the morning and afternoon ahead of the rain with a high of 85.

Saturday: Showers and storms will stick around with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 81.

Sunday: Clearing skies through the day with a few storms possible in the morning. High of 79.

Monday: High of 83, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 85, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 83, partly cloudy

Thursday: High of 82, partly cloudy

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler