(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off mostly cloudy with rain showers starting later this afternoon/evening. High of 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Once again starting off with cloudy skies with rain joining in that evening. There could be some storms embedded within the rain as it moves through. High of 69 degrees.

Thursday: Starting and ending cloudy with a little sunshine peeking in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but I don’t think most of us will see any. High of 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and some flurries. High of 48.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 56.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 68.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler