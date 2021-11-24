A rather grey turkey day across the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The one word to describe the weather across the Ohio Valley today. Seasonable. Very mild and comfortable weather across the Ohio Valley with sunshine early in the day, leaving way to partly sunny conditions with a few mid-level clouds building in this afternoon. Temperatures today maxed out in the upper 40s for most of us. It was a nice day to be outdoors and prep the yard if you had to. As we transition into the evening hours of your Thanksgiving Eve, we will stay mainly cloudy for the rest of the night and almost all day tomorrow. Temperatures will not get too cold tonight, only bottoming out in the upper 30s. Winds will generally blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. In terms of your weather, a cold front will return rain showers to the Ohio Valley for the second half of the day. It will be a grey day with abundant cloud cover to start, with rain showers likely in the afternoon and evening. High temps max out in the mid to upper 40s with falling temps throughout the evening. Colder air is expected overnight, which could change over any lingering rain to snow showers for early Friday morning. Winds will likely be breezy in the afternoon as the cold front passes, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 likely.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for your Black Friday. It will likely be breezy as well, making it feel colder. High temps will be in the mid 30s and we could wakeup to a few scattered snow flurries across the area. Accumulation will be low. Into the overnight hours, it will be a frosty cold start to your Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip, for now. High temps will be in the upper 30s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some wintry mix for your afternoon and evening hours. Most of the precip should fall as rain but some snowflakes could mix in as well. High temps flirt with the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The last Monday of November showcases mostly cloudy skies and cooler air around. Temps will hover in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Colder air stays put with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds stay around for the last day of November.

WEDNESDAY: It is already December! Where did 2021 go? I swear it was just Summer. Only 25 days till Christmas! Patchy clouds and sun will mix its way back into the forecast. High temperatures will roam in the lower 40s for the afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey