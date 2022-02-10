A return of rain showers tomorrow afternoon and evening

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: There is no one word answer to describe the weather for today since we saw a little bit of everything. The doom and gloom cloud cover was around early in the day with some scattered flurries. The sunshine decided to dominate the skies (thankfully) around lunch into the afternoon. We are just on the cusp of sunshine and cloudy skies. The trend of rather clear skies will continue into evening and overnight hours. High temperatures today were back in the mid 40s thanks to the sunshine and southwesterly wind back in the area. Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the mid/upper 20s with rather clear skies. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. We will wake up to a sunny start to the day for Friday!

FRIDAY: A rather nice way to start the day, but we will not see that last for long. Overcast and grey skies return with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. A switch over to a wintry mix is possible through early Saturday morning. Snow accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures will be in the low 50s. Winds will likely be breezy and blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 30. Colder air will be reinforced as we head to the weekend.

SATURDAY: A changeover to a wintry mix is expected as we head into the weekend. We will see a combination of snow and rain moving in mainly in the morning, but a possible leftover flurry is possible for the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees with falling temps into the afternoon as colder air moves in. A return of mid teen temperatures is what we will wake up to on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Calmer weather compared to Saturday, but it will be colder. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid 20s. Winds could make it feel slightly cooler.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Mainly cloudy for the new week. Yes, again. However, a few rays of sun are possible. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s. Weather conditions will start to shift towards gloomy and grey later in the week.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers could return for the back half of our Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Winds will likely be breezy.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. Widespread rain thanks to a cold front is expected. Temperatures will moderate into the mid 40s. Winds will likely be breezy as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey