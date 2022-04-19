7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More weather that no one was a fan of for mid-April. We dealt with pocket of snow, freezing rain, wintry mix, and graupel (super cooled, frozen rain drops) from this morning and through the afternoon. Areas to the north of I 70 saw at least a light coating on the high grassy areas. We dealt with mainly wintry precip today thanks to very cold air aloft. Although surface temperatures are above the freezing mark, we still saw mostly snow or wintry mix. Daytime highs so far, sit in the lower 40s and we will not warm up much from here. Tonight, the wintry mix/snow will start to wrap up closer to midnight as broad high pressure makes its way back into the forecast. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 20s to low 30s with the potential for frost across the region. If you have plants out, cover them or pull them inside. Winds will blow from the west tonight around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The trend for right now is partly sunny skies as high-pressure scoots back into the Ohio Valley. We need a break from the falling precip and we should stay that way as high pressure briefly returns. Although, rain showers could move in late in the evening hours through early Thursday. Temperatures warm up closer to average, as we max out in the mid to upper 50s. It is at least warmer than where we began the work-week!

THURSDAY: Scattered showers return to the forecast, mainly for the morning hours. Partly sunny skies are expected for the afternoon. High temperatures get back in the seasonable range, closer to the lower 60s. Winds will likely be breezy, with gusts up 30 mph possible.

FRIDAY: A mainly dry day is where the trend is taking us for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The only threat for precip will be in the afternoon hours, with that being very isolated in nature. Clouds coverage will be around.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures on the rise! We will near the upper 70s for our afternoon high. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day, hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather.

SUNDAY: Another day where temperatures will likely approach the 80-degree threshold. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds again.

MONDAY: More rain, again, on a Monday. Another chance for rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. High temps will be in the mid 70s, then we return to highs in the 50s later in the week.

TUESDAY: Snap back to 50-degree weather for the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will be scattered in nature again.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey