A seasonable Tuesday in February for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Not a whole lot to talk about weather wise. After weeks of winter weather that came all at once it seems, we will now go for a quiet stretch. Mostly cloudy skies blanket the region and we will stick with the seasonable temperatures as well. Highs will be in the lower 40s, which is on par for average this time of year. We will also be dealing with the breezy conditions once again. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 30 possible. There is a small chance that some drizzle/light rain showers move in late morning/early afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies allowing the sun to shine. We are also expected to see the highest temperature of the work week, topping off in the lower 50s. It will be a nice day to get out, enjoy the fresh air, maybe get a car wash and or clean up those Christmas lights if you haven’t done so yet. A nice change of pace. Breezy conditions are also expected once again. It looks like we could a stray shower in the afternoon hours as a weak surface cold front swings by. I do not expect to see widespread precip, however it is pertinent to talk about the chance that some areas could see a stray shower.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies once again allowing for some of that sun to shine. We will see temperatures in the lower 40s as well.

FRIDAY: High pressure is expected to move in, allowing for some areas of the Ohio Valley to experience wall to wall sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the lower 40s. A great looking day to end the work week. Might have to breakout that fair weather tie.

SATURDAY: Clouds return but a brief warm up to above average temperatures as we head into the fabled weekend. Temperatures will be topping off into he mid 40s. It looks like we could see some rain showers in the region in the morning and then once again in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies linger into the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s range.

MONDAY: The next work week start off a new month. It does feel like 2021 is flying by. Weather wise, we will see cloudy skies and temperatures topping off in the upper 40s. We could see some rain showers of and on as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey