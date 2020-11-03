A seasonable weather day for the Ohio Valley this Election Day

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: This Election Day we will see rather cloudless skies once again. Wall to wall sunshine will be a welcome sight since the last work week we only saw gray and overcast skies. It will be a little chilly temperature wise this morning so you may need the heavier jackets to start. By the time we head into the afternoon, it will be a very seasonable day for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off around 53-55, which is within a few degrees of our normal high for this time of year. A sweatshirt and sweatpants will suffice for any activities that you may have outside. This stretch of weather will be nice to rake the leaves.

WEDNESDAY: Staying with the theme of no rain and warming temperatures, we will continue to play add 10 to our high temperatures from Monday all the way into Wednesday. High temperatures will be around 63-65. High pressure will dominate all the way into the weekend. No threat of rain and it will start to feel warmer each day. Make sure you make the most of enjoying the warmth.

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where’s that turkey? Weather wise we continue the warming trend with highs around 65-67. Broken clouds and some mixture of sun will be present for your Thursday.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies will continue on as the surface high pressure stays in place and the upper levels continue to warm. High temperatures will be around 68-70. The unseasonable warmth will continue on into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend will see unseasonably warm conditions and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be around 69-71. Dust off the grills and maybe have some burgers and hot dogs.

SUNDAY: Another warm one is expected to round off the weekend. High temperatures will be around 71-73 with sunny skies.

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonable warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact by the midpoint of the next work week. The threat for rain continues to be none.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey