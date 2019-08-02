A shower today then nice weekend

Breaking News
TODAY: Sun to start then clouds with PM showers/t-storm, Highs 84-86.
TONIGHT: Rain ending, drying out and still mild, Lows 63-66.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and a warm day, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and staying warm, Highs 83-86.
MONDAY: Remaining sunny with scattered clouds and dry, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray showers popping up, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and few thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.
THURSDAY: Few more showers, maybe a thunderstorm, cooler, Highs near 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

