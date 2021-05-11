A similar day to yesterday is expected for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Yesterday was rather nice, especially in the afternoon and a very similar day is on tap for today. A mixture of sun and clouds for your Tuesday as weak high pressure builds in. Throughout the morning hours, we have a chance for a passing shower as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through. Temperatures are in the mid to low 40s once again. As we head further into the afternoon, high pressure will allow us to keep with sunshine, but northwesterly winds will keep temps well below average. Thermometers will max out in the mid 50s with average highs for this time of year in the lower 70s. Into the overnight hours, temps will be in the mid 30s and some areas of frost are likely as skies will start to clear out. Probably a good idea to pull in the plants or cover them.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures remain cooler than average, maxing out around 60 degrees. Winds will not be a factor thanks to our friend high pressure. A good day to get out and cut the grass or wash the car.

THURSDAY: A few clouds will provide some eye candy on your Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid 60s for our afternoon high. No rain in the forecast so far and we will stay that way for one more day.

FRIDAY: The longer stretch of no rain comes to an end as a low-pressure system is expected to swing in and provide the chance for rain showers. It will not be a full wash-out. Temperatures will max out in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will return to begin the weekend and the long term temperature trend has us finally getting closer to average temperatures.. We will have temps in the upper 60s for our high, but we have a chance of seeing some spotty rain showers in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds for your Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for your high. A stray shower or two in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Clouds increase as we begin the next work-week. Temperatures max out in the lower 70s and we will see the return of rain.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey