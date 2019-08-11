A slightly warmer Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, warmer, Lows 59-62.
MONDAY: A little warmer, storms move in overnight, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Some heavy thunderstorms early, then showers and a storm or two, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers may remain, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Staying dry with a few clouds in the mix, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Calm and quiet, mainly sunny, Highs 82-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up slowly, Highs near 85.
SUNDAY: Heat returns, tons of sun, Highs 85-87.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler