A slightly warmer Sunday night

Weather
7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, warmer, Lows 59-62.
MONDAY: A little warmer, storms move in overnight, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Some heavy thunderstorms early, then showers and a storm or two, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers may remain, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Staying dry with a few clouds in the mix, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Calm and quiet, mainly sunny, Highs 82-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up slowly, Highs near 85.
SUNDAY: Heat returns, tons of sun, Highs 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

