A soaking rain event as we head into your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: We are now in July, crazy how fast June went by. In terms of your weather, relief from the mugginess is in sight as a cold front is expected to swing in, dropping a soaking rainfall for the area as well as provide a more comfortable air-mass by Friday. Some areas of the Ohio Valley are still cleaning up from the torrential rain that fell yesterday and we will see a soaking rain yet again today. This morning, we are starting to see rain showers develop and push into SE Ohio. Current temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the day. Expect to see rain showers from the morning to the evening with a stray thunderstorm possible in the afternoon hours. Most times, the rain will be light, but there could be a few instances where it picks up and becomes heavy as well. High temps will struggle to get out of the low 70s for our afternoon high. Grey skies will likely be present with the rain. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few showers are possible but most of the rain should be to our east. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers could still be lingering around in the morning. The back half of the day could see partly cloudy skies, mixing in some sun. Dew point values will be more tolerable as well. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: We are starting to see an improvement in this weekend’s weather. Some clouds will remain overhead but we should stay mainly dry. Some instances of sunny skies are also possible. An isolated shower or two could fire up, but most of the day will remain dry. Temperatures will hover in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the 4th of July. Looks like the weather could start to improve starting Sunday and high pressure is expected to build back in. Backyard BBQs and outdoor activities look to be a go as of now. (We will revisit this by Friday with our best understanding) High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: At the moment, we could see a sun filled and dry day in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Dew point temps could get back into the muggy category unfortunately.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures look to get back into the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds than sunshine as we look ahead to next Wed. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s and we could see a few rain showers in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey