A soaking rain to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Let me be the first to remind you to grab the umbrellas as you head out the door today. A soaking rain event is expected as a low-pressure system will sweep across the Ohio Valley today and into the beginning of the weekend. An overcast and grey morning is likely with a high probability for a steady, soaking rain to start in the mid morning hours. Temperatures this morning are a bit cooler than what we had the last several mornings, ranging in the 50s. As we head closer to lunchtime, the rain is expected to intensify and we could hear a stray rumble of thunder or two into the afternoon. Estimated rainfall totals are anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to see 70 degrees, so upper 60s are more likely. Much cooler if not colder air will be funneling into our region as we head into the holiday weekend. Winds will blow from the southeast around five mph with no noticeable wind gusts. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s and winds will shift to the northeast, bringing in a colder air-mass.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as we head into the first half of the Memorial Day Weekend. There is a chance for some lingering showers both in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be chilly as we will struggle to get out of the 50s for our high. Conditions will gradually improve by the holiday itself.

SUNDAY: Aside from a stray shower in the morning hours, mostly sunny skies are likely to end your weekend. Temps will be lower 60s for our high, but the sunshine will provide some warmth if you want to set up the backyard for the holiday.

MEMORIAL DAY: For your Memorial Day Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to seasonable levels, maxing out in the mid 70s. Conditions look to be in the green if you want to plan outdoor activities and kickoff the unofficial start to Summer.

TUESDAY: We welcome the month of June with more of a summer vibe. Partly cloudy skies and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy the quiet and calm weather before rain chances return mid-week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers are likely as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for our high.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey