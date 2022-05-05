7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The common theme for the Ohio Valley today was grey and gloomy. We did not deal with much in regards to precip today, but the rain will return as we head into Friday and Saturday. The lack of color was dull for sure, but we will reap the benefits of sunshine early next week! Daytime highs today were in the mid 60s with a bit more brightness for the afternoon hours. We will stay cloudy and dry through the evening hours will rain starting to pickup after midnight. Tonight, showers will start to move in with the morning commute likely to see some pockets of heavier rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Rain showers will continue into the mid morning hours.

FRIDAY: Another chance for widespread rain back in the forecast as we end the week. Rain showers will likely be present for the morning and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are likely after lunch with a few storms possibly severe. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is expected, which is a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for some hail formation. In terms of temperatures, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Maximum temperatures for the day will be reported just after midnight in the lower 60s to upper 50s with cooler air moving in afterwards. Another round of rain is expected for the region. From Friday into Saturday, rain totals will be around 1-1.5 inches. Localized flooding is possible due to the prolonged bout of rain. Winds could be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all moms across the Ohio Valley! Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s, just in time for all mothers to celebrate a warmer day. Temperatures will soar as we head into the new week, in the positive direction.

MONDAY: A few more rays of sun are likely as a calmer weather pattern starts to settle in. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny with high temperatures getting back into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: All jokes aside, it is about to get warm across the Ohio Valley as temperatures are expected to soar near 80 degrees for daytime highs. Sunshine and blue skies will line the region as high pressure moves in.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and blue skies for the area. High temperatures will once again near 80 degrees. Keep the sunscreen around as UV index will likely be high.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to earlier in the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey