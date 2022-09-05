7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey and soggy Labor day across the Ohio Valley as a stalled center of low pressure has brought widespread pockets of rain to the region. Precip will be the trend for the beginning of the week. A very warm and muggy airmass is overhead and will keep us feeling sticky through mid/late week. Daytime highs today were in the mid to upper 70s with dew points staying in the 70s. Scattered showers are possible as we head into the evening and through the overnight period. Tonight: the threat for rain will stay around, along with the oppressively high dew points. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: The stalled center of low pressure will keep precipitation possible for the Ohio Valley for the next few days before it full clears out late Wednesday. Rain activity will be possible in the morning and afternoon hours with measurable rain possible. Saturated areas will need to be alert for possible flooding. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but it will feel warmer thanks to the high dew point temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun, although a few pockets of rain are possible in the morning hours. I do not expect widespread rain, just scattered pockets of light precip. Daytime highs will range in the upper 70s, which is on par for average. Dew points may start to decrease.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a dry day expected for the region! Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few breaks for sunshine as we head into the end of the week. Football Friday is trending dry for right now, we will have to see how the trend goes as we approach the end of the week. Maximum temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases an increase in cloud cover along with a threat for rain. Our next weather system will approach with scattered rain showers possible for the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 70s. In terms of weather, a cold front will advance and make its approach to the area. This will bring additional moisture and rain activity to the Ohio Valley. Showers will likely start in the late morning and continue off/on through the evening. Thunderstorms could also fire up for the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers and a possible cool down. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey