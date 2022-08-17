(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off with cloudy skies and a few rain showers possible through the day. The best chance for any showers is in the afternoon/evening but most will not see any rain. We should see the clouds starting to break in the second part of the day as well, but we will not get to crystal clear blue skies. High of 77 degrees.

Thursday: Starting off partly cloudy and turning to mostly sunny skies. High of 79 degrees.

Friday: Mostly clear skies. High of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds increasing with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers through the day. We could also see some storms trying to work into the afternoon. High of 81 degrees.

Monday: Showers are likely with storms joining into the afternoon and evening. High of 75 degrees.

Tuesday: As this moves through there is still a chance for showers through the day. High of 78 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler