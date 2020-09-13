A spotty shower or two, then clearing later on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Spotty showers possible this evening, otherwise clearing later, Lows around 60.
MONDAY: Patchy AM fog, becoming mostly sunny, a beautiful cool breeze, Highs around 75.
TUESDAY: Low humidity and sunshine, perfect, Highs 75-77.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid and warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and a few PM storms, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 72-74.
SATURDAY: Staying dry, gorgeous, Highs 71-73.
SUNDAY: Bright sun, Highs around 70.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

