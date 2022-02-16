7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Did it not feel more like Spring than ever before across the Ohio Valley? Temperature’s sky rocked near 60 degrees for our daytime with few complaints from a temperature standpoint I’m sure. Maybe one could of come from the rather breezy winds we had today. There have been reports of gusts over 30 mph at the Wheeling Ohio Co Airport. The sunshine was out and about early in the day with a return of some mid to upper-level clouds after lunch. Temperatures will stay very mild as we head into the overnight hours, bottoming out in the lower 50s. Winds will stay noticeable tonight too, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. our next system will move through tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley today. A cold front advances through and brings widespread rain to the area, likely starting in the mid to late morning hours. There will be pockets of heavier, steady rain through the evening. A stray rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out either. Areas south of I 70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concern for this event will be flooding. Expect high water from the excessive rain to possibly flow onto roads. Typical spots could expect to see flooding as well. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s with breezy winds likely lingering around. Gusts could approach 40 mph in the afternoon and evening. Colder air will sweep in later in the evening with a possible switchover to snow flurries for Friday morning. Accumulation will be minimal. AM temps will be in the mid to low 20s. A stark difference from the day’s prior.

FRIDAY: Lingering snow flurries are possible for the early morning hours. Once the precip stops by mid-morning, we could mix in a few rays of sunshine for the second half of the day. However, temperatures will be back to the colder kind. Our maximum high will be in the lower 30s. It will likely feel colder with the breezy winds sticking around.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay towards the freezing mark with the sun making it feel more bearable outdoors. Warmer air is set to return the next day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with thermometers on the climb! We will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s for some. A good way to roll into the new week.

MONDAY: More sun with a few clouds possible. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s. High pressure will keep us rather quiet until rain returns Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will likely return as our next ripple in the upper-level air pattern moves in. High temperatures for now stay in the upper 50s with breezy winds likely as well.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with chances for rain showers still. High temperatures will stay in the mid 50s with breezy winds as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey