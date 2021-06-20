Vet Voices

A steep drop in temps will follow tomorrow’s storms

Monday:  Storms will be present starting in the afternoon.  The main concerns will be high winds, heavy rainfall, and some possible hail.  Otherwise,  mostly cloudy with a high of 85.

Tuesday:  What is behind a cold front?  Cold air.  Our high will be much cooler sitting at 69 degrees with some leftover showers in the morning.  Otherwise, clouds will clear throughout the day.

Wednesday:  Sunny and dry with a high of 75. 

Thursday:  High of 84 and sunny.

Friday:  Clouds will build through the day with rain possible in the afternoon and evening.  High of 85.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.  High of 80.

Sunday:  High of 78 and mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

