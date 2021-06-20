A steep drop in temps will follow tomorrow’s storms

Countdown to the 4th of July

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Storms will be present starting in the afternoon. The main concerns will be high winds, heavy rainfall, and some possible hail. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 85.

Tuesday: What is behind a cold front? Cold air. Our high will be much cooler sitting at 69 degrees with some leftover showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will clear throughout the day.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry with a high of 75.

Thursday: High of 84 and sunny.

Friday: Clouds will build through the day with rain possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 85.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High of 80.

Sunday: High of 78 and mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler