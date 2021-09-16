A sun and clouds mix as we head closer to the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we approach the latter half of the work-week. It will be rather cloudy and grey early on, but a few rays and pockets of sun is possible as we head into the afternoon hours. To begin the day, we are off to a slightly cooler start as current temps sit in the lower 60s. Areas of fog associated with the rain from yesterday is possible with some pockets being dense. Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination safely. A few more rays of sun could start to peak out behind the partly cloudy skies as we head farther into the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average yet and max out in the upper 70s with muggy and sticky air around still. There is a chance we see some pop-up showers deeper in the afternoon hours thanks to the warm and muggy air around. Most of the region should stay dry with the best chances for rain in the mountain areas. Tonight, we start to clear out once again but keep the mild air in place. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s with muggy air in place.

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. We will mix in a few more rays of sun and less clouds. Weak high pressure will build into the valley, allowing temps to return to the lower 80s for our afternoon high temperature. We do not typically see muggy levels and high heat this late in September. Friday night football looks to remain dry and quiet as well.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds with partly cloudy skies is likely for your Saturday. A stray shower or two could pop-up in the afternoon hours, but we will stay dry for a better portion of the day. Warmer weather is expected through the weekend and into the next work-week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the mid 80s for our afternoon high which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will stay dry and rain-free thanks to high pressure building back in.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures stay in the muggy category.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday. We will remain muggy as well with temps maxing out in the mid to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next weather maker could make its way back into the Ohio Valley as we head farther along in the next work-week. A cold front could push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with. Rain showers are possible with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey