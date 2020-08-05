A sun/cloud mix for Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 56-60.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: More clouds and humid with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter