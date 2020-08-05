A sun/cloud mix for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 56-60.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: More clouds and humid with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker