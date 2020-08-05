A sun/cloud mix for Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: Today is shaping up to be very nice with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's across the area. No mugginess around either, what more can you ask for. High's around 79-81.

THURSDAY: High pressure will continue to hover over the Ohio Valley, allowing mostly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures again. High temperatures around 84-86.