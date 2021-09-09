A sun/clouds mixture with a few stray showers later today

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: After yesterday’s cold front brought some rain to the Ohio Valley, weather conditions are set to improve slowly over the next few days. We will start to mix in a few more rain of sun behind some patchy clouds for your Thursday. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon. For the morning commute, expect to encounter some areas of fog in the lower lying areas as skies are rather clear with calm winds. Take it easy as you head out the door this morning. Current temps also have a crisp in the air, as we range in the mid to low 50s. A light jacket may also be warranted. As the fog burns off around 9/10 o clock, conditions will start to improve. Sky coverage will remain partly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. However, we are not fully out of the woods with rain. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Coverage will be spotty in nature with some areas remaining dry. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s. Muggy levels will return to the comfortable level and likely stay that way through most of the weekend. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph. Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with a few instances of fog possible. Low temps will be back in the lower 50s to begin your Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the end of the week. We will be back to a stagnant weather pattern (which is good) with sunshine and blue skies associated with strong high pressure around. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for our high and muggy levels will remain comfortable. Friday night football should have another pleasant evening with no weather variable impacting the game. Seasonable weather is likely this weekend.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. No threat for rain at all this weekend, as we will remain under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon high. Warmer weather is expected through the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the upper 70s if not near 80 degrees. Muggy levels could start to feel slightly sticky. It will be good grilling weather for the valley.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures back in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: A change in weather pattern is possible with some spotty showers possibly returning to the area. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for the high with a mixture of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY: A sun and clouds mix as we transition into your Wednesday. A few more showers could start to fire up in the afternoon hours. Temperatures hover around 80 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey