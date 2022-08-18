7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A rather sun-filled, clear, and quiet start to the day for the Ohio Valley today. There was some valley fog, especially over in Eastern Ohio this morning thanks to yesterday’s rain showers. The sunshine was plentiful for the morning with fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures were back in the seasonable category today, as we maxed out in the low 80s. Dew point temperatures were slightly noticeable. An increase in mugginess is expected for the weekend. A few lake enhanced rain showers starting to fire up this afternoon to our north, but area along Jefferson, Hancock and Brooke may have seen few pockets of light rain. That will start to wrap up later this evening. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear with high pressure building into the forecast. That means a return of valley fog for the morning commute tomorrow. Winds will be calm and overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s and the extended temperature outlooks keeps us slightly below average temperatures for the rest of the month. Normal highs are in the lower 80s to end the month of August. Cloud coverage will start to increase through the evening and into the overnight hours ahead of our next weather system.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. The day will not be a complete washout, so if you want to be outdoors, the main time frame will be early in the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with it starting to feel slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will start to feel quite sticky. The trend for soggy conditions will stick around into the next work-week.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with widespread rain likely in the area with the advancement of a cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will reign supreme with the trend for rain being low. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the next week, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey