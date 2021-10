(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: High of 77, partly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 79 with a stray shower in the second half of the day. Variable cloudiness.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible, high of 76.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with likely rain. high of 75.

Saturday: Clearing skies with a couple showers. High of 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.

Columbus Day: Partly cloudy, high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler