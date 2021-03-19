A sunny and dry weekend

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 23-27.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 64-68.

THURSDAY: More clouds with a few showers , Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

