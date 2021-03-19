A sunny and dry weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 23-27.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 64-68.
THURSDAY: More clouds with a few showers , Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker