A sunny and mild weekend

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where's that turkey? We continue on with the warming trend with highs around 66-68 today. Our temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average. Another talking point will be the increased objects in the sky. There will be a few more clouds in the Ohio Valley skies than in days past, but we will not see any precipitation fall from them. There will still be prevalent sunshine for you to get out and enjoy the warmth. The winds will be noticeable from the southwest around 5-10 mph with a few gusts upwards of 20mph.