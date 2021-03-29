A sunny and seasonable Monday for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: It has not happened often through the month of March, but we are on pace for a slightly cooler than average day for the Ohio Valley. Normal high temperatures for the end of March are in the mid 50s, we will top off with the lower 50s this afternoon. Good news is the sun will be out and shining as high pressure starts to build in behind this weekend’s rain showers. Winds will not be much of a factor, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, cloud coverage will stay minimal and overnight low will bottom out in the upper 30s. That is cooler yes, but not out of the norm. Average overnight lows are in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Warmer air is on the way! Enjoy the warmest day of the work week as our afternoon high temperature will be in the low 70s. Southerly winds will bring in a warmer air-mass ahead of our next weather maker that will roll in early Wednesday morning. Cloud coverage will have a few clouds in the skies but nothing to take away from the crisp blue skies.

WEDNESDAY: A low-pressure will start to swing in through the early morning hours on Wednesday. We will deal with rain showers off and on for the day and temperatures will be cool, but seasonable. Topping off in the mid 50s. Winds will start to pick up and become more noticeable. As we head into the overnight, there is a chance for some snow flurries as colder air funnels in behind the passing weather maker. I do not expect to see much accumulation, but enough to possible coat the grasses on the ridges and hilltops.

APRIL: The fourth month of 2021 is already here. It truly feels like time is flying by. No April fools jokes here, our high temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s! Cold air stays in place and we will be feeling the effects of that. Expect to deal with mostly cloudy skies as well.

FRIDAY: The colder air mass will still be around for our finally Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s but the sunshine will be out as high pressure will start to move into the Ohio Valley. This will preview how the weekend looks, but with higher temperatures.

SATURDAY: A warmer air mass starts to work its way into the Ohio Valley, just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the sunshine will be out as well. Enjoy the first weekend of April!

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely as the Easter Bunny makes his rounds across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be flirting with the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend with the sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey