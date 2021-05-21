A sunny and warm Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, mild and dry, Lows near 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then a few passing showers, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day thunder, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker