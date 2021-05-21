A sunny and warm Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, mild and dry, Lows near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then a few passing showers, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day thunder, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter