A sunny start before clouds increase this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: If you were a fan of yesterdays warmth, then you will also enjoy today. The above average temperatures stick around for the midpoint of the work-week. We will top off with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25. I expect the morning hours to be relatively clear and then clouds will start to increase as we head later in the day. As we progress into the overnight period, clouds will become more prominent and temperatures will only drop to the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers are expected off and on throughout the Ohio Valley starting Thursday morning. Certain areas will get in on some rain but others will remain cloudy. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid 60s once .It will also be a bit breezy as well with winds blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Early morning rain showers should start to taper off as we head closer to lunchtime. We will remain warmer than average with high temps in the upper 50s. Clouds could start to clear out as we head later in the day.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the weekend. We are also going to revert back closer to seasonable temperatures for the Ohio Valley. Our afternoon high will be in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend is trending dry at the moment. Don’t forget that Sunday is Daylight Saving Day, where we have to turn the clocks ahead an hour. Meaning you lose an hour of sleep. “Theoretically”

SUNDAY: Sunshine is expected to make an appearance for the late stages of the weekend. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 40s if not push close to 50s.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking a bit cloudy and possibly rainy. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for your high.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s. There is a chance for some rain showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey