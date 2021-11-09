A sunny start before the clouds arrive

Tuesday: Clouds building into the area through the day.  High of 66.  There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles this evening and overnight, but most will not see any rain.

Wednesday: Clouds to start and a bit of clearing in the afternoon.  High of 61.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers after dinnertime and lasting overnight.  High of 67.

Friday:  Showers will taper off in the early morning hours and leave us with some sunshine after the clouds clear a bit.  There is the possibility of some mix in the forecast overnight. High of 56.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 43.  Chance for showers.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix.  High of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix.  High of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

