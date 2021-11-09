A sunny start before the clouds arrive

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Clouds building into the area through the day. High of 66. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles this evening and overnight, but most will not see any rain.

Wednesday: Clouds to start and a bit of clearing in the afternoon. High of 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers after dinnertime and lasting overnight. High of 67.

Friday: Showers will taper off in the early morning hours and leave us with some sunshine after the clouds clear a bit. There is the possibility of some mix in the forecast overnight. High of 56.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 43. Chance for showers.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix. High of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix. High of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler