A sunny yet slightly breezy Labor Day

7-Day Forecast

LABOR DAY: Today is trending in the right direction weather wise for the unofficial end of summer. Partly cloudy skies are expected and it will may start to feel slightly muggy with dew points getting to the low 60’s. It will also be breezy with winds from the SW around 10-15 mph. Overall a good day to be outdoors. There is a chance for a stray shower to develop as we head into the late afternoon and early evening, but I expect most of us to remain dry. Warm with highs around 83-85.

TUESDAY: Reverting back to the dog days of summer with mostly sunny skies. It will be hot and well above average by almost 10 degrees with expected highs around 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: The unseasonable warmth will continue for another day with highs around 89-91.

THURSDAY: Warm air with high temperatures will linger one more day, but the threat for rain will return to the forecast, mainly in the afternoon. Expected highs around 85-87.

FRIDAY: We will begin to return to average temperatures as we approach the weekend. There is a chance for some rain showers into the afternoon. Highs around 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78-80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and a threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 76-78.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey