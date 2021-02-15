A swath of winter weather of the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Winter Storm Uri starts to approach the Ohio Valley with two waves of precipitation expected. The first round of winter weather will make its way into the area starting around 5/6 AM. Snow will be the primary precip thanks to the entire column of air above the surface being below 32 degrees. As you head farther to the southeast, warmer air invades the upper levels of the atmosphere and freezing rain/sleet is possible. There will be slick spots on the roadways for the morning commute. Take caution as you head out the door. The first wave looks to end as we approach lunchtime with a brief break in the action until wave two. This is not the end of the storm, because the second wave will be more impactful. We will start to see snow falling around dinnertime and freezing rain taking over as we head into the early evening hours. As of now model trends have warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means snow totals go down and ice/freezing rain totals go up, which is much worse. The evening commute will be most impacted. Ice accumulation totals range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice. Snow totals will be in the 3-6″ range, with more snow to the north and west.

TUESDAY: Wintry mix looks to wrap up in the early morning hours. There could be slick spots on roadways as the surface temperature will hover below freezing, meaning any freezing rain/sleet that falls will be freezing on the road surfaces and cause for slick spots. Take caution as you head out the door tomorrow. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies expected. Overnight into Wednesday will see temperatures bottom out in the low teens to single digits.

WEDNESDAY: A quiet day that everyone should enjoy since we had a beast of a system move in the early stages of the next work week and we will be preparing for another winter storm Thursday into Friday. Cloudy skies will blanket the area and temperatures top off in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: The next winter storm looks to sweep into the region and making a mess of the Ohio Valley. As of now, we are expected to start off as snow and then warm up as we head into the afternoon, changing to rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s. Accumulations are too far to speculate, but it will be another impactful weather event.

FRIDAY: Lingering snow flurries are expected as we head into the end of an eventful work-week thanks to the weather. Cloudy skies will continue on with temperatures in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: A bit of sun is expected as we head into the weekend. A nice pick-me-up as partly cloudy skies will filter in the sun. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s as of now.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off to seasonable levels, in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey