A tale of two halves for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, we will start off the day rather nice. We will have mostly sunny skies through the early morning hours but as we head into the ladder half of the day, clouds will thicken. Into the afternoon, the forecast becomes tricky. Certainly a tale of two halves, and I would rather stay in the first half. Mother nature has a strong cold front sweeping through the region this afternoon. The timing is still uncertain, but we will start to see rain showers in the area in the mid afternoon with widespread rain coming this evening. Highs will be around 67-69 and we will reach that right after lunchtime. Once we get close to dinner, our temperatures will be on the decline as the cold front would have worked through. The front will really plummet our temperatures as we head into Friday and through the weekend.

FRIDAY: A stray morning shower is possible to start the day from the remnant cold front. Below average temperatures will make their way into the forecast today and into the weekend. There will be some chill in the air with cloudy skies to kickoff the weekend. Highs around 53-55. Brrr. Breakout the scarves and pumpkin spice lattes. Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, our low temperatures will bottom out to the mid 30s, meaning there could be some patchy frost for the region. It will be a good day to stay inside, carve pumpkins, and drink coffee by a fire.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with filtered sunlight is expected for Saturday. It will be feeling more like Fall with highs around 56-58.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and Fall feeling weather will stick around for the ladder half of the weekend. Highs around 64-66, making it feel seasonable. A good day to go to the pumpkin patch.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds for the beginning of the new work week as well as a chance for some sporadic showers in the area. Highs around 60-62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will make their way back into the forecast for the Ohio Valley. There will be a chance for rain showers off and on for a good portion of the day. Temperatures will be around 62-64.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new workweek looks good right now. (We shall see how things look once we revisit this after the weekend. Temperatures around 67-69.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey