A touch of rain to end the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 85 with some showers/storms in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening. Times of both clouds and sunshine.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 86. There could be a stray shower but it will remain mostly dry.

Tuesday: High of 88 and lots of sunshine. Drink your water!

Wednesday: High of 89 with a few showers possible. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: A few showers possible with a high of 81. Partly sunny.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler