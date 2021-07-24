A touch of rain to end the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: High of 85 with some showers/storms in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening. Times of both clouds and sunshine.
Monday: Mostly clear, high of 86. There could be a stray shower but it will remain mostly dry.
Tuesday: High of 88 and lots of sunshine. Drink your water!
Wednesday: High of 89 with a few showers possible. Partly cloudy.
Thursday: A few showers possible with a high of 81. Partly sunny.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler