A touch of rain to end the weekend

Weather
Sunday:  High of 85 with some showers/storms in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening.  Times of both clouds and sunshine.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 86.  There could be a stray shower but it will remain mostly dry.

Tuesday:  High of 88 and lots of sunshine.  Drink your water!

Wednesday:  High of 89 with a few showers possible.  Partly cloudy.

Thursday:  A few showers possible with a high of 81. Partly sunny.

Friday:    Partly cloudy, high of 82.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

