A very cold Friday is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Another cool day today with a high of 40. The day will start off with some clouds and then clearing in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday: High of 49 with clouds building in through the day.

Sunday: Rain showers, mainly starting in the afternoon. Cloudy with a high of 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain/snow showers in the morning. High of 38.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 38. Some flurries will be around to start the morning.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler