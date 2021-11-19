A very cold Friday is ahead

Friday:  Another cool day today with a high of 40.  The day will start off with some clouds and then clearing in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday:  High of 49 with clouds building in through the day.

Sunday:  Rain showers, mainly starting in the afternoon.  Cloudy with a high of 50.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain/snow showers in the morning.  High of 38.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 38.  Some flurries will be around to start the morning.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.  High of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

