(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off with a lot of sunshine and becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Some rain showers will join the forecast around 6-8pm. There could be some storms embedded within those showers. Very warm again with a high of 72.

Saturday: Scattered showers continue through the day. It will not be a lot of rain overall, but the chance will be there all day long. It will be very on-and-off, with more times where the rain is off. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25mph. High of 58.

Sunday: First day of Spring starts off with a few sprinkles. Nothing that will really impact your day. The rain will end by lunch and then the clouds will start to clear out as well. High of 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, looking like it will be in the second half of the day. High of 57.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High of 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some leftover showers from the day before. High of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler