(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Starting off with a lot of sunshine and becoming cloudy in the afternoon.  Some rain showers will join the forecast around 6-8pm.  There could be some storms embedded within those showers.  Very warm again with a high of 72.

Saturday:  Scattered showers continue through the day.  It will not be a lot of rain overall, but the chance will be there all day long.  It will be very on-and-off, with more times where the rain is off.  It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25mph.  High of 58.

Sunday:  First day of Spring starts off with a few sprinkles.  Nothing that will really impact your day.  The rain will end by lunch and then the clouds will start to clear out as well.  High of 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, looking like it will be in the second half of the day.  High of 57.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain.  High of 60.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some leftover showers from the day before.  High of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler