A very warm day is ahead

Weather
(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening.  Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected.  Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58.

Friday:  A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible.  High of 45.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain starting in the afternoon/evening.  High of 54.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with some mix  likely in the morning.  High of 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 39, snow is possible in the second half of the day.

Wednesday: Rain with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

