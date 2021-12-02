A very warm day is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58.

Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of 45.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain starting in the afternoon/evening. High of 54.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some mix likely in the morning. High of 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 39, snow is possible in the second half of the day.

Wednesday: Rain with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler