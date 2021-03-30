A warm and clear Tuesday ahead of the next weather maker

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Warmer air is on the way! High pressure will keep the clouds out of the way and southerly winds will bring in a warmer air-mass ahead of our next weather early Wednesday morning. Get out and enjoy the warmest day of the work week as our afternoon high temperature will be in the low 70s. Breakout the sunglasses and the tank tops possibly because it will have that summer feel. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph with isolated gusts of 25 possible. As we head into the overnight hours, it is likely that rain showers start thanks to a passing cold front. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s, but that is about where our high temp will be tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: A low-pressure will start to swing in through the early morning hours and we will deal with rain showers off and on thanks to a passing cold front. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket on hand for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s in the morning hours and then falling throughout the day. Winds will start to pick up and become more noticeable. As we head into the overnight, there is a chance for some snow flurries as colder air funnels in. I do not expect to see much accumulation, but enough to possibly coat the grasses on the ridges and hilltops.

APRIL: The fourth month of 2021 is already here. It truly feels like time is flying by. No April fools jokes here, our high temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with the chance of snow flurries/showers throughout the day! It is common to see snow in the beginning of April.

FRIDAY: The colder air mass will still be around for our finally Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but the sunshine will be out as high pressure will start to move into the Ohio Valley. This will preview how the weekend looks, but with higher temperatures.

SATURDAY: A warmer air mass starts to work its way into the area, just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and the sunshine will be out as well. Enjoy the first weekend of April!

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely as the Easter Bunny makes his rounds across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend with the sun.

MONDAY: A few more clouds are likely to start the next work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey