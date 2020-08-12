A warm and trending dry day for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: We will start the day with mostly clear skies but clouds are expected to build in as we head into the late morning. Clouds are expected to filter sunlight off an on today. Rain wise, there is a small chance for afternoon showers but I expect that most if not all of the Ohio Valley will remain dry. Not a bad day but, it will feel muggy and warm again. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected as we head into Friday eve. The unseasonable weather will continue, as will the threat for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs around 86-88.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds off and on are expected for Friday. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. It feels like a broken record. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the heat continuing on. There is an increasing chance for afternoon and evening showers and rumbles of thunder. Saturday looks like the best bet for widespread rain. Highs around 85-87.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and it will start to cool off some. The threat for the summertime showers and storms continue on. Highs around 84-86.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the ingredients for the summer-time showers and storms remain in place. Highs around 85-87.

TUESDAY: High pressure looks to sweep in and drop our temperatures down to seasonal. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey